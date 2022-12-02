Before Yogi Adityanath’s massive BJP rally today, schools closed in Mainpuri

On December 5, a parliamentary by-election will be held in Mainpuri, the Samajwadi Party stronghold, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign there for the BJP. Since heavy traffic may inconvenience students and parents, all schools have been closed.

On Friday, all schools in the parliamentary district where a by-election was required due to the passing of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be closed, from Class 1 through 12.

In a directive, the district inspector of schools, Mainpuri, warned that the rally’s heavy traffic might put students and parents through excruciating hardship.

Yogi Adityanath made fun of socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav for switching sides on Monday while campaigning in Mainpuri, comparing him to a football and a pendulum. Yadav, who split from the SP led by his nephew, is currently running for the SP candidate.

Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple is running for the Mainpuri Parliamentary seat, and on December 5 byelections are also scheduled for the Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats.

Asim Raza has been named by the SP as the chosen nominee in the Rampur byelection, which was required as a result of the disqualification of senior leader Azam Khan after he was found guilty by a local court and given three years in prison in a hate speech case. Akash Saxena, a critic of Khan, has been selected by the BJP as its candidate.

The state government, which has a resounding majority, would not be affected by the election results, but Azam Khan’s reputation in Rampur, where he has ruled with an iron fist for nearly 50 years, is at stake.

Khan’s seat in Rampur has already been won by the BJP, so a defeat in the byelection would further damage his political influence.