Buying the social media platform ‘Parler’ is no longer on rapper Kanye West’s list

Rapper Kanye West’s plan to purchase the social media site ‘Parler’ is no longer on the table. A few hours after West professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler during a live stream, the parent business of the platform made an announcement about the cancellation of the contract with West.

The social networking business Parler stated on Thursday that the parties had decided to separate ways in the middle of November.

In a statement, the network said, ‘Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent to sell Parler.’

Just weeks after Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were closed due to his anti-Semitic rants, a partnership between the rapper and the platform, which is well-known among US conservatives, was announced in the middle of October.

‘In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,’ the rapper and fashion mogul, who is now known as Ye, said in Parler’s statement.

After Adidas terminated its lucrative agreement, the rapper’s erratic behaviour and contentious anti-Semitic remarks caused him to lose his billionaire status. Due to the rapper’s rambling remarks, numerous other corporations have severed their connections with him in addition to Adidas.

During a recent interview on Infowars, the programme hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West declared his affinity for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Kanye repeatedly uttered the phrase ‘I like Hitler’ while wearing the black mask during the performance.