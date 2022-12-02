Chhattisgarh Limestone Mine Part Collapses, Causing 7 Deaths

Seven people were killed on Friday in a hamlet of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district after a section of a limestone mine collapsed on top of them, informed the Chhattisgarh police.

Six women were among the deceased, they claimed.

According to a local police officer, the event happened in Maalgaon village, which is in the jurisdiction of Nagarnar police station, about 12 kilometres from Jagdalpur, the district’s administrative centre.

‘The victims were stuck under the debris because they were digging soil in the mine when a portion of it caved in,’ he claimed.

Police officers arrived at the scene quickly after being made aware of it and started the rescue effort, he claimed.

Two people passed away while they were being shifted to a hospital, while five people passed away right away on the spot.

According to early reports, only seven people were digging in the ground, he said that rescue efforts were still in progress.