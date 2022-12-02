Chinese involvement suspected in attack on 5 AIIMS servers

The personal information of millions of patients has been compromised due to a cyberattack on Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The suspected cyberattack by Chinese hackers targeted a total of five main servers, according to sources.

Most likely, the dark web, a secret area of the internet, was used to sell the stolen data.

More than 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were found, according to data. Details about VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities, are included in the stolen data.

Five servers in total were hacked, according to information from IFSO. The FSL group is currently looking into the data leak.

However, according to IFSO officials, no data was lost. This is the first time IFSO has dealt with a hacking case. The primary goal of the hackers was to extort money, and more research is being done.