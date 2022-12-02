Commodity Market: Gold prices surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,400, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.13% or Rs 68 at Rs 53,825 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded flat at Rs 65,415 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,796.71 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,810.70. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.7% to $22.61, platinum held steady at $1,041.38 and palladium lost 1% to $1,922.13.