Conman Sukesh accuses jail officials of accepting bribes in letter to DG of Tihar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a con man in jail, has sent another letter to the directorate general of Tihar Jail in Delhi accusing staff members of accepting bribes.

Sukesh claims in a letter to the director of prisons that Superintendent Rajkumar and Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh, who have been moved to prison number 14 (where Sukesh is being held), demanded Rs 1.25 crore in bribe from him between the years of 2019 and 2020 while the conman was being held in jail number 4 at the direction of Superintendent Rajesh Chauhan.

‘After that, even in the year 2021, Rajkumar was threatening me and took Rs 5 lakh every month. I have complained about it to the Supreme Court too. The amount was transferred to different accounts through my secretary,’ said Sukesh in his letter.

Sukesh also claimed that when he was taken to prison No. 1 in the year 2021, Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh and another Deputy Superintendent beat him. They also insulted my family, which I reported to the then-DG Sandeep Goyal later at the police station in Harinagar, Sukesh said.

Sukesh has asked DG Tihar to change his jail or transfer Rajkumar and Jai Singh because their presence in this prison puts his life in danger.