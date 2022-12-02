Core sector output dips in October

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) declined in October. The production of eight infrastructure sectors slipped down to 0.1% in October. It was at 8.7% in the same month last year. In September, the core sectors’ output growth stood at 7.8%.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors was 8.2% during April-October this fiscal. It was at 15.6% a year ago. In October, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement output recorded negative growth rate.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).