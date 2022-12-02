Egypt to construct 21 desalination units of plants in phase one of the scheme – sovereign fund

Egypt plans to award contracts next year to build 21 water desalination plants in the first $3 billion phase of a programme based on cheap renewable energy, according to the CEO of the country’s sovereign fund.

Egypt, which recently hosted the COP27 United Nations climate talks and is attempting to boost lagging renewable investment, also plans to begin production at a series of proposed green hydrogen projects in 2025-2026, according to Ayman Soliman at the Reuters NEXT conference.

Egypt relies nearly exclusively on the Nile for fresh water, and the country’s 104 million people confront increasing water scarcity. The desalination initiative plans to create 3.3 million cubic metres of water per day in the first phase, increasing to 8.8 million cubic metres per day at a cost of $8 billion in the second phase.

More than 200 developers from at least 35 countries had expressed interest in the first phase, according to Soliman.