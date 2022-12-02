EU requests China’s Xi to utilise his ‘influence’ on Russia over Ukraine war

During a visit to Beijing on Thursday, President of the European Council Charles Michel urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s ‘influence’ on Russia regarding its conflict in Ukraine.

According to Michel, who spoke to reporters via video link from Beijing, the war occupied ‘a lot of time’ during their three-hour discussion in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where trade, the environment, human rights, COVID-19 recovery, Xinjiang, and Taiwan were all covered.

‘As we did at our EU-China meeting in April, I urged President Xi to utilise his influence on Russia to respect the UN charter,’ Michel said.

The European Council president stated that President Xi made it clear that China is not giving weapons to Russia and that nuclear threats are unacceptable.

Michel’s visit comes just a few weeks after Chinese authorities cancelled a major trade expo opening ceremony speech in which he was scheduled to criticise Russia’s ‘illegal war’ in Ukraine and advocate for less reliance on China.