FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea to face Portugal today

Doha: In football, Portugal will face South Korea in their final Group H of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium, Doha at 8.30 PM (IST). They have already qualified for the knockout round and will only need one point to finish first in. Portugal had defeated Ghana and Uruguay earlier. South Korea settled for a draw against Uruguay and lost ‘3-2’ to Ghana.

South Korea Predicted Starting XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min

Portugal Predicted Starting XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao