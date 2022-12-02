For the 2023 season, the IPL has announced new tactical substitute rules.

The Indian Premier League has announced that tactical substitutions will be allowed in the 2023 season. Before being formally announced, the policy was successfully tested in India’s premier domestic T20 cricket tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A club may substitute a substitute from the bench for any player they want to remove in accordance with this rule. This was initially used in the Australian Big Bash League, which permitted ‘X-Factors.’ At the halfway point of each inning, teams could choose one substitute to take the place of a starter.

The wording of the rule have not been disclosed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which controls the IPL.

The regulation expands the possibilities for many tactical decisions in the game. In the BBL, teams deploy their specialised swing bowlers up front to take advantage of the new ball before switching them out for a replacement who is more prone to bat or to death bowl. The regulation also provides an opportunity for teams to reevaluate the game’s scenario in the event that they misread it and used the wrong combinations.