Goldy Brar, master mind of Moose Wala murderer, detained in California

The murderer of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Goldy Brar, has been taken into custody in California. Gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is said to have been caught in California, according to sources in India’s intelligence agencies.

International sources have provided significant input to India’s intelligence agencies.

But as of right now, no official statement has been received in this regard from the Californian government.

However, the intelligence agencies RAW, IB, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Punjab Intelligence have unquestionably gotten such information that Goldie Brar has been found and is being held there.