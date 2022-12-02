‘He did good things too,’ Kanye West expresses admiration for Hitler

Kanye West, an American rapper, has been in hot controversy for a while due to his anti-Semitic and pro-white supremacist remarks and clothing choices.

Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga have severed connections with him as a result of his ideas. Now, however, he might have actually crossed the Rubicon.

West expressed his admiration for none other than Adolf Hitler, one of history’s most despised figures and the German dictator who oversaw the murder of six million Jews during World War II under his Third Reich, in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the news website Infowars.

West, whose real name is Ye, made an appearance alongside the Holocaust denier political analyst Nick Fuentes.

Jones began by saying that he does not believe West is a Nazi and does not deserve to be demonised. To which West, his face completely covered in a black mask, countered, ‘Well, I see good things about Hitler also. The Jews…I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.’

Extreme right-wingers and those who sympathise with Hitler often believe that his Nazi regime invented things like the highway and the microphone, but this is untrue, according to experts.