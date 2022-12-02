IAEA chairman aims to find solution for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor by the end of the year

The International Atomic Energy Agency hopes to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine by the end of the year to establish a protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog.

Before Russia’s invasion, the nuclear reactor, Europe’s largest, supplied nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and was forced to operate on backup generators several times.

Shelling around the Russian-held plant has aroused concerns about the possibility of a serious accident just 500 kilometres (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl tragedy.

‘My pledge is to find a solution as soon as possible. I’m hoping that by the end of the year,’ in an interview published on Friday, Rafael Grossi told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Grossi has not ruled out meeting with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.