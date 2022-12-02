India assumes leadership of G20 at Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

The Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, nestled in the picturesque hills of Kohima, hosted cultural exhibitions, music performances, and more to kick off the ten-day Hornbill Festival on December 1.

The festival served as the first venue for the beginning of India’s historic leadership role, which began when it was elected to preside over the G20.

On Thursday, the 60th anniversary of Nagaland’s statehood and the festival’s opening day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gave a speech. The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Alan Gemmel, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, and the Trade Commissioner for South Asia all attended the ceremony.

‘Noting that India has assumed the presidency of G20 from today, Dhankhar said that the world will be able to experience Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 will be held in the state in April next year,’ read an official statement.

Messages about India’s vision for the G20 were posted on boards at the venue.

The French envoy praised the festival’s protest of ‘unity in diversity’ while speaking exclusively to India Today.

‘We are very excited about India’s role as president, and we are also very impressed by the willingness of India to host meetings in all parts of the huge country to showcase it to foreigners. Very excited,’ Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, responded to a query regarding India assuming the G20 presidency.

While taking pictures and taking part in cultural dances and festivities, diplomats were also spotted on stage with chief ministers, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, and other dignitaries who were there to represent their respective nations.

‘We expect that India will deliver to the G20 this year its commitment to share development with all. India is a great neighbour and brings a different perspective to the G20 presidency. It is a country that is rapidly developing. It is becoming an economic powerhouse,’ said Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell.