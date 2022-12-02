Introducing a new prepaid plan with ‘unlimited calling and over 2GB daily data’!

Due to increasing competition from rival telecoms Jio and Airtel and falling behind in the race for 5G, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is experiencing a significant decline in its user base. The telco is revising its prepaid and postpaid plans with added benefits and lower tariffs to control the declining customer base and entice its subscribers back. Vi recently unveiled several postpaid plans, and today the telco unveiled a new prepaid plan with unlimited benefits for Rs 2,999.

A new prepaid plan with an annual validity and extra benefits has been added by Vi for Rs 2,999. The Rs 2,999 plan, which falls under the category of unlimited plans, offers 850 GB of bulk data, unlimited calling, and additional Vi benefits for 365 days. Let’s examine the Vi Rs 2,999 plans and their extra features in more detail.

Vodafone Idea package for Rs 2,999

Vi’s new unlimited prepaid plan offers 865GB of bulk data, unlimited local or long distance calls, 100 SMS per day, and 365 days of yearly validity. After exceeding the 850 GB data allotment, the telco will charge 50 per MB. Once the allotted 100 SMS have been sent, customers will be charged Rs. 1 for local SMS and Rs. 1.5 for STD SMS. Users pay Rs230 for the 28-day subscription, which provides about 2.33GB of daily data. The Rs 2,999 plan also includes unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am and access to Vi movies and TV.

Notably, Vi Hero features, such as weekend data rollover and free data benefits of up to 2GB of backup data each month, have been removed from the plan since it offers bulk data. However, you may choose from the Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 unlimited plans if you want Vi plans with limitless perks without sacrificing the Vi Hero features. These prepaid plans’ details are shown below.

With the Rs 2899 prepaid plan, you may get unlimited talking, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB of data per day, and 547.5 GB of data overall over the course of a year. The extra features include access to Vi movies and TV, weekend data rollover, bonuses for binge-watching all night, and data pleasures.

With the Rs 3099 prepaid plan, you can get unlimited talking, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day, as well as 365 days of yearly validity. Binge-all-night perks, weekend data rollover, data joys, and access to Vi movies and TV are further advantages.