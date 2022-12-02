Jaiveer Shergill appointed as national spokesperson of BJP

Jaiveer Shergill was chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday to serve as the party’s national spokesperson. In August of this year, he handed in his notice as the national spokesperson for the Congress.

Additionally, Captain Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister of Punjab, and Sunil Jakhar were appointed to the BJP national executive.

A few days after leaving the Congress, Sunil Jakhar switched to the BJP in May.

After claiming that the party’s decision-making was based on ‘serving the interests of a few individuals and not the country and its people,’ Shergill resigned from the Congress in August, sparking controversy.

Jaiveer Shergill wrote a letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in which he not only outlined the justifications for his decision but also made digs at the top of the party. The ‘vision of the party’s decision-makers is no longer in sync’ with the aspirations of the youth, he claimed, and the Congress is ‘consistently ignoring on-ground reality.’