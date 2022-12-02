Popular K-Pop band BTS unveils upcoming docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

A new Disney docuseries titled ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’ will now focus on the well-known K-Pop group BTS and trace the group’s origins and development.

A teaser clip for the news was posted on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account on Wednesday. The documentary’s precise release date has not yet been determined, but it will premiere in 2023.

In the video, the seven-piece band promised candid ‘stories of our journey from our debut to today’ and ‘never-before-seen footage.’

‘We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears,’ RM stated, referring to a song from the South Korean boy band’s second studio album.

‘I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen,’ added Jung Kook.

According to the tweet, ‘Beyond the Star’ is an ‘exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series,’ but it is unclear whether ‘Beyond the Star’ will be available solely in Singapore or if it will be shown abroad.

While the group concentrates on their respective endeavours, news of the upcoming docuseries breaks. BTS stated early this year that they would be taking a break from performing to concentrate on their individual careers, stressing that this would not be a long-term arrangement.