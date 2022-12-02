Qatar Airways to resume services to this city

Doha: Flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will resume its service to Taif in Saudi Arabia. The service will start from January 3, 2023. The air carrier will operate 3 weekly flights to the Saudi city. Taif is the sixth destination of Qatar Airways in Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways flight QR1206, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 7.40am, arriving at 10.10am at Taif International Airport. Flight QR1207, will depart from Taif International Airport at 11.10am, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 1.20pm.

Qatar Airways is currently operating 2 daily flights from Riyadh, 4 daily flights from Jeddah, 2 daily flights from Medina, 5 daily flights from Dammam, and a daily flight from Qassim.