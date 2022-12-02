SC overturns anticipatory bail given to accused officials in Isro spy case

The anticipatory bail given to four accused in the ISRO conspiracy and evidence falsification case involving scientist Nambi Narayanan was revoked by the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court has requested that the Kerala High Court rehear the arguments for anticipatory bail. For a period of five weeks, the court has granted protection from arrest, allowing the official to apply for bail at the high court.

Former Kerala DGP Siby Mathews, former Gujarat ADGP RB Sreekumar, and three other people are among the accused in the case. As one of the accused in the 1994 framing of Nambi Narayanan, an employee of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Mathews was named.

A number of appeals by the CBI challenging the anticipatory bail given to former police officers accused of participating in a conspiracy in an espionage case in 1994 were reserved for orders by the Supreme Court on November 28.

If the case is sent back to the High Court, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on behalf of one of the petitioners had asked with the court to protect them from arrest.

The ex-Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala, Siby Mathews, was granted an anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court in November, and the CBI appealed that decision to the High Court.