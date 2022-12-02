The first teaser for ‘Harry & Meghan,’ telling the story of the Duke and Duchess is out

The first ‘Harry & Meghan’ teaser has been released. The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relationship and their contentious decision to resign from their roles as royals are extensively explored in the Netflix documentary series. The six-part television series, which is directed by American documentarian Liz Garbus, tells the tale.

Someone, most likely Garbus, asks, ‘Why did you want to film this documentary?’ at the start of the teaser. As Harry adds, ‘No one’s seen what’s transpired behind closed doors,’ candid pictures of Harry and Meghan relaxing and having fun together appear on the screen.

We see images of Meghan crying while holding a phone, she and Harry sitting discomfited behind Camilla Parker (now the Queen Consort), Prince William, the current heir to the throne, and Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales.

‘I had to do everything I could, to protect my family,’ adds Harry. Visuals show the respective childhoods of both.

Meghan chimes in, ‘When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?’ as though to point out virulent coverage of the events, particularly in the conservative British press.

Apart from Harry and Meghan’s side of the story, if this documentary makes one promise, it’s thoroughness. Although there have been films before, a series has never been produced from Harry and Meghan’s point of view.

‘Harry & Meghan’ does not have a release date yet.