‘The journalism ecosystem is withering,’ says Ravish Kumar.

In a video he posted after resigning from his position as senior executive editor at NDTV India, Ravish Kumar outlined his reasoning and pleaded with viewers to maintain democratic principles.

Kumar claimed that the media ecosystem is being destroyed in a lengthy statement posted to his YouTube channel. But everyone is also busy saying they are practising fair journalism, particularly those who are employed by the same organisations that are attempting to undermine journalism.

As he departs from NDTV, which has been acquired by the Adani Group, Kumar urged viewers to take these assertions seriously.

When Kumar joined NDTV in 1996 as a translator, he recalled that his first task was to read through letters from viewers. He said, ‘That practise is still a part of my life now. You send in thousands of texts even today… Even handwritten letters arrive for me!’