The trailer of Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shettys’ latest, ‘Cirkus’ drops on social media and promises to be a laugh riot

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by seeing a classic Bollywood hit in the theatre?

For the holiday special ‘Cirkus,’ Ranveer Singh works with director Rohit Shetty as they take a trip back to the 1960s. In 2018, the two had previously collaborated on the film ‘Simmba.’

Their most recent film, ‘Cirkus,’ has a hilarious trailer that was posted on social media on Friday.

Ranveer, a circus performer and renowned as a ‘electric man,’ introduces the three-minute trailer. He and Varun Sharma are coping with challenges related to doppelgängers.

The ‘Cirkus’ world is set in the 1960s. It also gives a glimpse of the electrifying song ‘Current laga re’. There is a surprise element of Deepika Padukone being a part of it.

The fact that Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky are all orphans gives the trailer numerous Golmaal allusions.

Along with Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johny Lever. The movie will debut on December 23.