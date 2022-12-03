33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested in the murder case of rapper Takeoff

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been detained in connection with the rapper Takeoff’s murder. Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was murdered on November 1 in Houston, Texas, in front of a bowling alley.

At 810 Billiards & Bowling, Takeoff was shot three times in the torso and once in the head. The shooting also left two additional victims with injuries, but they weren’t serious.

Takeoff was a member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos. At 28, he was the younger member of Migos. Quavo and Offset made up the rest of the trio. Migos had delivered several chartbusters in the past decade. ‘Bad and boujee’, ‘Versace’, ‘Walk It Talk It’ and ‘Give No Fxk’ are some of their biggest hits.

At a press conference Police Sergeant Michael Burrow told the media that the incident followed a dispute over a dice game. But Takeoff, he said, was just a bystander and was not involved.

The late rapper’s label offered him an emotional tribute by stating, ‘We mourn the passing of our cherished brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, with shattered hearts and great sadness. We are devastated that another life has been lost to senseless violence and a stray bullet. Please be considerate of his family and friends as we all absorb this tragic loss.’

A memorial service for Takeoff was held on November 5 by friends and family, and a monument was erected where the rapper was killed. A more intimate ceremony was held on November 10, called ‘Celebration of Life’ which was attended by Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Drake, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams and Chloe Bailey, who also gave performances.

Andre Dickens, the Mayor of Atlanta, posthumously awarded Takeoff with the Phoenix Award.