Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,400. In the last 3 days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

In the global markets, price of spot gold settled at$1,796.71 per ounce, lower by 0.3%. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,810.70. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.7% to $22.61, platinum held steady at $1,041.38 and palladium lost 1% to $1,922.13.