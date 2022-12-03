Famed dancer Kalamandalam Saraswathi receives Swaralaya Award

Palakkad: Famous classical dancer Kalamandalam Saraswathi won the Swaralaya Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair Award 2022 for her overall contribution to classical dance forms.

Her proficiency in Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam along with her sustained presence on dais for over 50 years made her eligible for the prestigious award. The award includes Rs 25,000 and a certificate of citation.

Kalamandalam Saraswathi has received Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, Nrithanatya Award, Kalamandalam Award, The Rotary Award for Professional Excellence and Kala Tharpanam Natya Shri Award also. Minister PA Mohammed Riyas will hand over the award on December 29 at the venue of Swaralaya dance and music festival.