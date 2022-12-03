FIFA World Cup 2022: Knockout stages begin from today: Full fixture

Doha: The Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin from today. 16 teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the mega football event. 8 teams will qualify from the Round of 16 and will progress to the quarterfinals, starting from December 9.

Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland entered the knockout stage.

In the first match, the Netherlands will face the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST). Group B topper Argentina will face Australia on December 4 at 12.30 pm (IST) at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Also Read: NPCI extends UPI market cap deadline

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16:

Group A:

Qualifier 1- Netherlands

Qualifier 2- Senegal

Group B:

Qualifier 1- England

Qualifier 2- United States of America (USA)

Group C:

Qualifier 1- Argentina

Qualifier 2- Poland

Group D:

Qualifier 1- France

Qualifier 2- Australia

Group E:

Qualifier 1- Japan

Qualifier 2- Spain

Group F:

Qualifier 1- Morocco

Qualifier 2- Croatia

Group G:

Qualifier 1- Brazil

Qualifier 2- Switzerland

Group H:

Qualifier 1- Portugal

Qualifier 2- South Korea

Round of 16: Full schedule:

Netherlands v USA on December 3 at 8:30 pm IST

Argentina v Australia on December 4 at 12:30 am IST

France v Poland on December 4 at 8:30 pm IST

England v Senegal on December 5 at 12:30 am IST

Japan v Croatia on December 5 at 8:30 pm IST

Brazil v South Korea on December 6 at 12:30 am IST

Morocco v Spain on December 6 at 8:30 pm IST

Portugal v Switzerland on December 7 at 12:30 am IST