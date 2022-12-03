FIFA World Cup 2022: Knockout stages begin from today: Full fixture

Doha: The Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin from today. 16 teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the mega football event. 8 teams will qualify from the Round of 16 and will progress to the quarterfinals, starting from December 9.
Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland entered the knockout stage.
In the first match, the Netherlands will face the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST). Group B topper Argentina will face Australia on December 4 at 12.30 pm (IST) at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16:
Group A:
Qualifier 1- Netherlands
Qualifier 2- Senegal
Group B:
Qualifier 1- England
Qualifier 2- United States of America (USA)
Group C:
Qualifier 1- Argentina
Qualifier 2- Poland
Group D:
Qualifier 1- France
Qualifier 2- Australia
Group E:
Qualifier 1- Japan
Qualifier 2- Spain
Group F:
Qualifier 1- Morocco
Qualifier 2- Croatia
Group G:
Qualifier 1- Brazil
Qualifier 2- Switzerland
Group H:
Qualifier 1- Portugal
Qualifier 2- South Korea
Round of 16: Full schedule:
Netherlands v USA on December 3 at 8:30 pm IST
Argentina v Australia on December 4 at 12:30 am IST
France v Poland on December 4 at 8:30 pm IST
England v Senegal on December 5 at 12:30 am IST
Japan v Croatia on December 5 at 8:30 pm IST
Brazil v South Korea on December 6 at 12:30 am IST
Morocco v Spain on December 6 at 8:30 pm IST
Portugal v Switzerland on December 7 at 12:30 am IST
