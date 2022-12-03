Freight revenue of Indian Railways surge by 16%

New Delhi: The revenue of Indian Railways from freight transport has surged by 16% till November of this fiscal year. The Union Railways Ministry informed that the freight loading for the first 8 months of this financial year has crossed last year’s earnings during the same period.

As per the data, a freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved from April to November 2022. It was at 903.16 MT during the same period, last year. In 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 91,117 crore from freight earnings. And, this year, the total earnings were recorded to be Rs 1,05,905 crore.

From 116.96 MT in November 2021 to 123.9 MT in November 2022, an increase of 5% in originating freight loading was recorded. The freight loading of 118.94 MT was achieved in October this year as compared to the loading of 117.34 MT in October last year.