Glastonbury music festival announces Elton John as its headline act next June to close out his final UK tour

After Paul McCartney, the Glastonbury music festival announced on Friday that Elton John would perform as its headlining act in June to wrap out his final UK tour.

As he winds down a brilliant live career, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter said he ‘couldn’t be more pleased’ to make his debut at Britain’s most well-known event.

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour, which is scheduled to culminate in Stockholm on July 8, included his farewell US performances last month.

Prior to that, according to Emily Eavis, whose father Michael founded the British festival in 1970, he will perform as the closing Sunday headliner at Glastonbury in southwest England on June 25.

‘This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs,’ she said.

‘We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!’

In 2018, John announced his farewell global tour, however it was cancelled due to the Covid epidemic and after he suffered some injuries in an accident.

Since the 1970s, the British singer has had a hit single in every decade, setting a record of 300 million global sales.