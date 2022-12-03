Gulf country introduces new visa rules

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced new visa rules. The Foreign Affairs Ministry in the country has launched new procedure for Saudi citizens to obtain personal visit visas to bring in their friends and acquaintances who are living abroad.

Saudi citizens can invite their friends to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah by submitting a request for a personal visit on the ministry’s eVisa platform. The visa holders will be allowed to travel in the regions and cities across the Kingdom as well as to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to visiting religious, and historical sites, and take part in cultural events.