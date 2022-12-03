Hollywood actor Frank Vallelonga Jr found dead in New York

Hollywood actor Frank Vallelonga Jr was found dead in Bronx, New York, as per The Hollywood Reporter. On the morning of Monday (November 20), he was discovered ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ outside a sheet-metal factory, but he had no obvious wounds.

The New York City Police Department recognised the body.

In Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning 2018 film ‘Green Book,’ Frank Anthony Vallelonga Jr., 60, portrayed a relative of bouncer Tony Lip or Frank Anthony Vallelonga Sr. The character Tony Lip, played by Viggo Mortensen, was a bouncer and Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s real-life father.

The film, a biographical comedy-drama, was based on the relationship between Lip, an American of Italian origin, and African-African pianist Don Shirley.

During a journey through the Deep South in 1962, Lip served as the driver and bodyguard of Shirley. The story followed their burgeoning friendship as two people belonging to different cultures found common ground.

Vallelonga Jr.’s manager, Melissa Prophet, confirmed the death while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.