ICSE, ISC exam dates announced

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the time tables for the 2023 semester 2 exams for ICSE Grade 10 and ISC Grade 12.

The Grade 10 exams will start on February 27 and continue until March 29 while the Grade 12 exams will start on February 13 and continue until March 31. The results for the ICSE, ISC 2023 exams will be declared in May 2023.

The duration of the exams will be 3 hours and 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper. For more details visit the CISCE official website cisce.org.