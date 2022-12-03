In Agra, man uses fake inspector’s assistance to kidnap his own son

A man planned to have his son, who was seven years old, kidnapped, and he hired a person to stage the kidnapping in order to carry out the plot.

The incident gained attention after a man who was trying to abduct a boy who was travelling to school in a school van on Friday morning was arrested while posing as a police inspector.

The son of Vineeta Sikarwar, a resident of Garhi Ramchandra Saini village in Pidhaura, and seven-year-old Redan were reportedly travelling to their school in Gopapura in a van around 8 a.m. on Friday, according to Agra police. The fictitious inspector and his cronies stopped the school van just one kilometre from the building to conduct a check.

Redan was compelled to get out of the van by the man posing as an inspector and get into a car he had brought along. As soon as they noticed this, the children and the van driver sounded the alarm, which caused the nearby villagers and passersby to gather there. The inspector was already on the run with the kid.

The fake inspector was one of two people taken into custody by the villagers after they set up a siege. Police were notified by the locals of the alleged kidnapping, and a team went to the scene and took custody of the child.

The fake inspector, identified as Sikandra resident Saurabh Singh, was also taken into custody by police. He admitted to police during questioning that he had been hired by a man to stage the kidnapping and that the man had given him instructions on how to abduct the child. The man was pressuring his wife to give him custody of their child because they were having an argument. Redan preferred to remain with his mother, though. The man therefore devised a plan to have his own son kidnapped.

Police have opened an investigation and are currently detaining the boy’s father.

Social activist Vijay Upadhyay expressed concern over the district’s increasing number of child abduction incidents. He claimed that just recently, a young child from outside his Agra home had been abducted. Fortunately, the child was found in Vrindavan before being sold off elsewhere.