Indian actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal apologises over a comment he made targetting the Bengali community

Paresh Rawal, an Indian actor and BJP leader, issued an apology on Friday for remarks he made earlier this week that were directed towards the Bengali minority. Earlier this week, Rawal was addressing a gathering during an electoral rally in Gujarat.

‘Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down,’ stated Rawal during his speech. ‘People will also find work. But what would happen if Bangladeshis and Rohingya migrants start settling nearby, like in Delhi? What are your plans for gas cylinders? preparing seafood for the Bengalis?,’ he added.

Many people found the remarks offensive, especially the Bengali community, which claimed that his words had injured them.

A Twitter user wrote, ‘We are sad that & hurt at the recent comments of @SirPareshRawal.’

Another user wrote, ‘So Paresh Rawal openly spreads hate against us Bengalis for eating fish. Won`t the CM at least register a protest? Won`t we ?’

Amidst the backlash, the ‘OMG: Oh My God!’ actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.

In response to a user asking him to ‘clarify,’ the actor wrote, ‘of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify, by Bengali I meant illegal Bangla Deshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise.’

The actor is campaigning in Gujarat for the ruling party for the upcoming assembly elections.