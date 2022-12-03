‘Indian naval officers being detained in Qatar is a sign of timid policy’; Ex- naval chief

India has become a regional force and a major source of security in the Indo-Pacific. The introduction of India’s first indigenously manufactured aircraft carrier, named ‘Vikrant’, coincides with the emergence of five other advanced military powers. Based on such forceful tone, the Indian Navy is adopting the position of a security stabiliser in the Indian Ocean Region.

India is seeking consular access from the Qatari government to eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha since 30 August. The cause of detention is still not clear and the diplomatic efforts are underway. Former Navy Chief Adm. Arun Prakash (Retd) throws some light on the possibilities based on past experiences.

Adm Subramaniam Prakash remembers that the MEA issued a written message to NHQ asking rhetorical questions, which was a revelation about the hesitation, shyness, and lack of will that pervades at the policy-making levels. Will we sail a destroyer every time an Indian national is in peril somewhere? was the sole plaintive question in the 24-hour-long message that made its way around South Block’s hallways. Speaking about the current circumstance and the Qatari officials, MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi stated earlier this week, ‘We are investigating the matter with the Qatar authorities. We are following up with Qatari officials after requesting another round of consular access’.

The detention of former naval officers by the Qatari governments offers some hint of ambiguity. What further exacerbates the situation is the fact that India and Qatar have signed a security pact. Admiral Arun Prakash highlights the need for proactive policy decisions citing the same example of the MV Bhakti Sagar, ‘since intense diplomatic activity was underway, to negotiate release of the Indian crew’.

India-Qatar security-pact

Since the early 2000s, India-Qatar bi-lateral relations have been improving. Both countries started working on Defence cooperation, which aimed to reach some sort of framework under the security pact. The 2008 agreement laid out security framework which included maritime training, joint-exercise and sending troops in case Qatar is threatened. The pact opened the scope of further collaboration with Qatar in defence and space, including intelligence sharing and manpower training.

India’s ambassador to Qatar has been unable to ascertain as to why his country’s naval officers were detained by the State Security Bureau (SSB) which is the intelligence agency of Qatar. In that context, the current situation in Qatar poses serious question as under that framework, those sailors must be repatriated and then put on trails. That equally applies for Qatar if such a situation arises.

India’s top naval officer Admiral Arun Kundnani says the detentions of ex-Navy officers by the Qatari government are in stark contrast to the MEA’s outreach and Indian Navy’s formidable image. ‘It further erodes our projection of our maritime trade and security,’ he adds. The incident comes on the heels of PM Modi’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) that India will cooperate with multiple partners to ensure economic growth & security in the region while tackling threats.