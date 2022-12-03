Jurors in Los Angeles are deliberating its decision in the Harvey Weinstein rape cases

Jurors in Los Angeles began deciding the fate of Harvey Weinstein on Friday, weighing rape and sex abuse charges that could see the former Hollywood titan jailed for the rest of his life.

Graphic accounts of interactions between the once-powerful producer and women hoping to get into the movie industry were given in a trial that lasted for weeks.

Prosecutors have portrayed a predatory ogre who used his strength and expertise to rape and abuse women for years without consequence.

The attorneys claimed that his victims were terrified and worried about their careers if they spoke out against a man who ruled Hollywood for decades.

The producer of ‘Pulp Fiction,’ Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison term in New York for a slew of assaults, denies the plethora of Los Angeles claims.

His attorney has attempted to depict the accusers as either liars who never had sex with his client or as eager cast members who exchanged sex for an advantage in the famously cutthroat business of filmmaking.

Weinstein, now 70, is accused of seven rape cases involving four women, one of which being Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.