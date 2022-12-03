Major road will be closed tomorrow in UAE

Ajman: A key road in the UAE will be closed temporarily tomorrow. Ajman Police announced the temporary road closure. The authority informed that some key roads will be closed on Sunday, December 4 due to Ajman Cycling Tour.

The roads will be closed temporarily from 6am till 11am, tomorrow. Ajman Police have advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Ajman Police also shared a map of the route that the cyclists will use. The map shows that the cyclists’ route will begin from Ajman Marsa and will go up until Al Zorah. The circuit will also cross several landmarks like the fish market and Ajman City Centre.