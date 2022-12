Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film fraternity condoled the death of veteran actor Kochu Preman. Kochu Preman passed away today at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was aged 68. He was been under treatment for lung-related issues.

He started his acting career through drama. He made his debut in the Malayalam films in 1979 and was get noticedĀ in 1990. Kochu Preman had acted in more than 200 films.