‘Mandalorian’ season 3 has officially announced its release date on Disney+Hotstar

The ‘Star Wars’ series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 1.

Following the events of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ in which Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was last pictured reconciling with Grogu in the miniseries, the third season will take place.

Mando then headed to the planet Mandalore to reclaim his honour and become a Mandalorian once more as the two left Tatooine.

Several armoured warriors are engaged in combat with Mando in their homeworld in a teaser video that was released in September.

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Katee Sackhoff will all be back for Mandalorian season 3. Additionally confirmed for this season is an appearance by Christopher Lloyd.

The Mandalorian is an American space western television series created by Jon Favreau for the streaming service Disney+. It is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect ‘the Child’.

The Mandalorian premiered with the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. The eight-episode first season was met with positive reviews, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, and won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.