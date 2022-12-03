DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Dec 3, 2022, 04:48 pm IST
Peshawar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located in a northeastern mountainous region  in Afghanistan, at a depth of 94km.

There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies  along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan witness  more than 100 earthquakes at a magnitude of 4.0 or greater every year.

 

Dec 3, 2022, 04:48 pm IST

