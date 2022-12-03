Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Peshawar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located in a northeastern mountainous region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 94km.

There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan witness more than 100 earthquakes at a magnitude of 4.0 or greater every year.