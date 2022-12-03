More bloody packages are delivered to Ukraine embassies as part of the ‘terror campaign’

In what Ukraine has referred to as a ‘campaign of terror and intimidation,’ Ukrainian diplomatic posts in 12 different countries have received bloodied parcels. On Wednesday, a mail bomb delivered to the Ukrainian envoy to Spain wounded a member of the diplomatic staff in Madrid. On Wednesday, four letter bombs were delivered to locations in Spain, including one that was connected to a Spanish armaments producer that had given rockets to Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, described what happened after the Madrid assault as ‘more odd’ and ‘even sick’ in an interview with CNN on Friday. He said that beginning on Wednesday, parcels drenched with an unpleasant-smelling liquid and filled with animal eyeballs began showing up at various Ukrainian diplomatic offices. According to Kuleba, ‘in one example it’s most likely a cow eye, while in another situation it’s probably a pig eye’.

Russia’s embassy in Madrid tweeted on Thursday that any terrorist attacks on its diplomatic missions were ‘totally condemnable’. Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican says his residence was smeared with what may have been animal faeces. A similar package has also been delivered to the Madrid embassy, Ukraine’s foreign ministry says. Ambassador Andriy Nikolenko says investigators are on the scene and a Spanish police officer patrols the embassy garden with a dog.

Ukraine has called for its embassies to step up security and has asked host countries to help. A hoax bomb threat was received concerning Ukraine’s embassy in Kazakhstan, and a letter containing an article critical of Ukraine was sent to the embassy in Washington.