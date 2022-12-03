Netflix’s most adored mother-and-daughter duo, ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ are coming back in season 2

‘Ginny & Georgia,’ the most adored mother-daughter duo on Netflix, are returning. Netflix revealed the release date and the first look of Season 2 on Friday.

The Sarah Lambert coming-of-age series will debut on January 5. The drama’s first season premiered in February 2021.

Teenage girl Ginny is portrayed in the series by Antonia Gentry, and her free-spirited mother is portrayed by Brianne Howey. After finding that her mother had killed her ex-husband Kenny, Ginny left the house with her brother Austin two weeks before to the start of Season 2.

Talking about season 2, Lampert says, ‘We spent all of season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places. So, we wanted to honour that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.’

The series’ official synopsis reads: ‘How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny, her stepfather, didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia, on the other hand, would much prefer that the past be left in the past; after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.’

The series also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

The show got renewed in April 2021, just two months after the release of the first season.