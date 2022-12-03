Prince William announces five winners as recipients of the prestigious Prince of Wales’s annual Earthshot Prize

Prince William presented the coveted Prince of Wales’s annual Earthshot Prize to five winners on Friday. Two of the five winners were Oman-born friends of William’s from boyhood who apparently found a way to transform carbon dioxide into rock. The Royal Foundation, which Prince William helped co-found, is responsible for awarding the prize.

Celebrities from all over the world, including David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Annie Lennox and Chloe Halle, walked the ‘green carpet’ at the second Earthshot Prize award event in Boston as guests of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The names of the winners was announced at the awards ceremony by Prince William. The environmental entrepreneurs were awarded $1.2 million each for their ‘groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet’.

The winning projects are based in Australia, Oman, Kenya, the UK and India. The Earthshot Prize award committee, which includes various influential personalities like singer Shakira, actress Cate Blanchett, naturalist and ‘Planet Earth’ narrator Sir David Attenborough, soccer star Dani Alves and NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming, soccer star Dani Alves finalised the winners.

winners of the Earthshot Prize 2022

Kenya’s Mukuru Clean Stoves: Mukuru Clean Stoves, based in Kenya, is a business founded by a female and mostly run by female staff. They make stoves which are fired using processed biomass which constitutes wood, charcoal and sugarcane instead of solid fuels, which can lead to accidents and air pollution.

India’s Kheyti: Greenhouse-in-a-Box, founded and run by Kaushik Kappagantulu in India, is helping small-hold farmers in protecting their crops from pests and harsh weather conditions of the country, which has suffered the severe impact of climate change.

United Kingdom’s Notpla: Amongst the winners, one was a project based in the UK that provides a waste-free solution by creating bio-degradable and natural plastic, which is made of seaweed. The company, which is run by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, has supplied more than a million takeaway food boxes to Just Eat, a food delivery platform.

Australia’s Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef: The Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef from Australia were selected for running a programme under which 60 women were trained in both digital and traditional ocean conservation methods.

Oman’s 44.01: Talal Hasan’s project 44.01 in Oman has a unique proposition for its clients where it ensures to turn carbon dioxide into peridotite, a rock found in abundance globally as well in Oman. The project offers safe and low-cost alternative methods for storing carbon, like burying it in disused oil wells.