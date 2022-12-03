Report: Broadcast of Disney Channel in Russia to stop from December 14

According to reports, Disney Channel’s broadcast in Russia will end on December 14; this information was provided by Kommersant on Friday. A new children’s channel dubbed ‘Solntse’ will take the place of Disney Channel in Russia, according to the claim. It means ‘sun’ in Russian.

The Walt Disney Company announced in March of this year that it had ceased its operations in Russia. The declaration was made following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to corporate operations, the corporation also stopped licencing for products and content. According to the report, some channels would need some extra time to cease due to contractual quirks.

In March, a spokesperson said in a statement: ‘Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.’

As part of their announcement, the corporation stated that it collaborated with non-governmental organisations ‘to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees’ who had been displaced by the military attack.

After receiving permission to broadcast in Russia in 2010, Disney began airing television programmes, animated films, and other media there.