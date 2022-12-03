Shivraj Chouhan suspends three officers in Madhya Pradesh after surprise visit to irrigation project site

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, suspended three officers on Friday after paying a surpise visit to the Belagavi Badal Irrigation Project site. Three officers—Sub Divisional Officer of Belgaum MK Rohtas, Superintending Engineer S K Choudhary, and EE VGS Sandia—were suspended for negligence.

In addition to the inspection, Shivraj Chouhan met with the farmers and villagers of Shahpura, who discussed their issues with him.

The chief minister also made the decision to start making unannounced trips to various districts across the state to check on ongoing government initiatives and observe public problems. The local government won’t be made aware of his arrival until the very last minute.