Strong earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck West Java in Indonesia on Saturday. Java is a volcano-dotted island that lies between Sumatra and Bali, is situated at the geographic and economic centre of Indonesia.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 200 km from Jakarta. No Tsunami warning was issued. 1 person was injured and 4 houses were damaged in the town of Garut.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices from January 2023

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.