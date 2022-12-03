The United Nations nuclear chief says relations with Iran must be restored

Iran looks to be at conflict with the United Nations nuclear watchdog over information it should be releasing about its nuclear programme, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday.

‘We don’t seem to be seeing eye-to-eye with Iran on their IAEA commitments,’ Rafael Grossi said at a conference in Rome, adding that he was disturbed by Tehran’s recent revelation that it was increasing its enriching capacity.

‘We need to re-establish our relationship,’ he remarked.

Grossi said he was ‘still hopeful’ Teheran would explain the surprise discovery of uranium traces at three unnamed sites a few years ago.

According to a recent IAEA report, Iran has agreed to a November visit by the United Nations watchdog to begin providing long-awaited answers. However, the meeting has yet to take place.

The unexplained uranium particles issue has become an impediment in broader talks to resurrect Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with Tehran now seeking the closure of the IAEA’s investigation as part of those talks, Western powers say.