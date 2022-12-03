Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi released by Delhi’s Karkardooma court in 2020 Delhi riots case

On Saturday, the Karkardooma court in Delhi released the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who had been charged with stone-pelting during the 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. Khalid Saifi, another student leader, was also discharged in the matter.

They were released from the stone-pelting case by additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala’s order. Given a FIR filed against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for hatching a larger conspiracy behind the riots, the pair will nonetheless remain behind bars.

The court noted that because other participants in the riot need to be identified and arrested since the investigation was finished and a charge sheet was filed, Khalid cannot be imprisoned.

Khalid and Saifi were both charged in the case for allegedly participating in stone-throwing activities by a mob on February 24, 2020, in Chand Bagh Pulia, northeastern Delhi. They weren’t a part of the mob, but they are thought to have planned the case’s criminal plot.

In addition to other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the FIR was filed under Sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 186, 212, 353, 395, 427, 435, 436, 452, 454, 505, 34, and 120-B.