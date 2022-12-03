Will Smith’s first film after Oscar slap, ‘Emancipation’ garners mixed reception

‘Emancipation,’ Will Smith’s first movie to be released since the infamous Oscar slap incident earlier this year, has so far gotten lukewarm reviews. The historical action movie ‘Emancipation,’ directed by Antoine Fuqua, is based on a real-life event.

Rotten Tomatoes, a well-known review aggregation website, gave it a rating of 53%. ‘Emancipation works as an action movie — but one that’s painfully at odds with its uneven depiction of the real-life events that inspired its inspirational plot,’ the general agreement among critics reads.

Smith plays an ex-slave who escapes his captors in the movie ‘Emancipation.’

In the movie, Peter, played by Smith, escapes his pursuers to reach the North and enlist in the Union Army, which defeated the Confederate States Army, which supported slavery.

The film, penned by William N. Collage, is based on a fascinating real story of Gordon or ‘Whipped Slave’. The image of his back, marked with scars of whipping, was one of the most remarkable images from the Civil War era.

When asked about the film’s production crew earlier, Smith responded that he understood if fans weren’t ready to see him on the big screen again so soon after the slap.

‘If someone isn’t ready, I entirely understand. I would certainly respect it and give them the freedom to wait. My team is my top priority. The members of our team have produced some of their best work to date, and my sincere goal is that my actions don’t harm my colleagues,’ Smith said to Fox 5.

On March 27, during the Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith did not like a joke made by presenter Chris Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He walked up to the stage and whacked Chris Rock across the face in response.

The act created an uproar that ultimately led the Academy to ban Smith for 10 years from Oscars or related events. Later in the ceremony, amazingly, Smith went on to win his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the sports drama ‘King Richard’.