Amazfit launches premium smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese wearable brand, Amazfit launched new premium smartwatch named ‘Amazfit Falcon’ in the Indian markets. The Amazfit Falcon can currently be pre-ordered from the Amazfit official website and Amazon India website for Rs. 49,999.

The Amazfit Falcon is a rugged smartwatch that comes with a 20 ATM water-resistance rating along with a corrosion-resistant body. It comes with a sapphire crystal glass screen that features a 1.28-inch HD (416×416 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The premium smartwatch is powered by a 500mAh battery unit that can offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. The usage of the smartwatch on a single battery charge could be extended up to 30 days on battery saving mode. The Amazfit Falcon houses a heart rate monitor, an Sp02 sensor, a stress and sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor.